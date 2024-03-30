 Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1 : The Tribune India

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

In 2022, Admn increased cost by up to 150% with annual 5% hike

Dr SS Ahluwalia, city AAP co-in charge, Congress president HS Lucky and Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor at a press conference.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Resolution of free 20,000 litre water per month to each household, which was passed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) House recently, has hit a roadblock. The civic body is preparing to implement the annual 5% hike in the water tariff from April 1.

Despite the approval by the MC House earlier this month and the subsequent submission of the proposal to the Chandigarh Administration for its final approval, the focus has now shifted to the impending water tariff hike, leaving the free water initiative in limbo.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, in a letter to the Secretary, Local Bodies Department, has urged for an immediate halt to the move of annual water tariff hike and reiterated the demand for free water to every household.

The UT Administration in 2022 decided to increase the water tariff by up to 150% across all consumer segments, coupled with an annual 5% hike scheduled to commence from April 1, 2023. Additionally, the Administration had introduced sewerage charges in water bills, further escalating costs for consumers. Until April 2022, consumers were paying the rates decided in 2011.

However, the recent reduction in sewerage cess from 25% to 20% effective April 1, 2024, is expected to alleviate some of the anticipated increase in water bills for the current year.

The move to provide free water faced opposition from Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who expressed reluctance to approve the House decision just a day after its approval. Despite persistent demand from the public and the resolution passed by the House, the proposal remains in a state of uncertainty.

In his letter, Mayor Dhalor emphasised the undue burden 5% water tariff hike would have on residents and underscored the importance of considering the House resolution in the interest of the public.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons here today regarding drinking water in Chandigarh, the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman and co-in-charge, city AAP, Dr SS Ahluwalia, and Mayor Kuldeep Kumar revealed how the MC had been deliberately causing loss worth crores for the past several years through faulty meters.

Dr Ahluwalia said information received under the RTI had revealed that a total of 1,85,515 drinking water meters had been installed in Chandigarh. Of these, 1,73,398 meters are installed in residential units. Of these, 35,220 meters are defective and non-functional. He said owing to these faulty meters, the MC had been incurring a loss of crores of rupees for the past several years. Taking on BJP, Dr Ahluwalia said in the past eight years, the BJP had completely failed the Municipal Corporation. During its tenure, the saffron party had deliberately colluded with the officials and caused losses to the MC. No action has been taken to date with regard to 35,220 damaged meters. If these meters had been repaired at the right time, the MC would not have been in loss today.

He said there were 50,359 meters in Chandigarh, which entail a consumption of less than 20,000 litres per month each. The average monthly bill for all these meters is Rs 39,65,771. These consumers can easily be given free water.

He said the agenda of free 20,000 litre water passed by the MC House was rejected by the UT Administrator, which is injustice to the people of Chandigarh. He said the BJP spent crores of rupees on the programmes of its leaders, but there was no effort to provide free 20,000 litres of water to the people of Chandigarh which would cost only Rs 39,65,771.

He said if water leakage is plugged and faulty meters are removed in the city, the Municipal Corporation would save crores of rupees, enabling it to provide free water to the residents.

AAP justifies free water

City AAP co-in charge SS Ahluwalia said there were 50,359 meters, which entail a consumption of less than 20K litres per month each. Average monthly bill for all these meters is Rs 39,65,771. These consumers can easily be given free water.

Alliance to form joint poll panel

For the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the city, AAP and the Congress will form a joint committee to take on the BJP.

