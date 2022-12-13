Free Wi-Fi service launched in Sector 8 market of Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 12

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated free Wi-Fi facility under the PPP mode in the Sector 8 market here today.

This facility has been started by the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Taksh Media Private Limited. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Municipal Commissioner Virender Lather were also present.

Gupta said the company should also ensure that Wi-Fi worked smoothly. Ashok, director of the company, said Internet with a 200 Mbps speed will be available in a radius of 120 metre daily. He said Wi-Fi service had also been started near DC Model School located in Sector 7 and near the Sector 20 market. This free service would be available free of cost daily from 8 am to 11 pm.

A total of 20 LED screens have been installed by the MC, of which Wi-Fi will be made available on eight screens by December 31. By March 31, a total of 65 Wi-Fi zones will be created in the city.

Meanwhile, Wi-Fi facility stopped functioning around 6 pm as people complained they could not access signal.

The Mayor said there must be heavy traffic in the evening when a large number of people visited markets. People may witness some glitches in the beginning but with the passage of time, the system would be improved by the company, he added.

Ashok, director of Taksh Media Private Limited. said his staff checked the Wi-Fi setup and found it functioning properly. He said the Wi-Fi connection would be available only within 120-metre radius of the LED screen, not in the internal market of the sector.

Signal in 120-metre radius of LED screen

Ashok, director of Taksh Media Private Limited. said his staff checked the Wi-Fi setup and found it to be functioning properly. He said Wi-Fi signal would be available only within 120-metre radius of the LED screen, not in the internal market of the sector.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula