Freight train stuck at level crossing in Dera Bassi, commuters irked

Mohali, April 23
Road users, school buses, and office-goers had a tough start to their day as a freight train came to a halt at a level crossing between Issapur and Dera Bassi on the Ambala-Kalka railway line early this morning. It blocked connectivity for over two hours to the 12 villages in the area.
Officials said the train driver waited from around 5 am to 7.30 am for the green signal before the train finally left. Commuters had to take a detour of around five kilometres along the Bhankharpur side to reach their destinations. The timing of some trains had to be changed to facilitate the movement of the trains.
A railway official said, “Since the movement of trains near the Shambhu Border is restricted, the traffic on this track has increased.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...