Freight train stuck at level crossing in Dera Bassi, commuters irked

Mohali, April 23

Road users, school buses, and office-goers had a tough start to their day as a freight train came to a halt at a level crossing between Issapur and Dera Bassi on the Ambala-Kalka railway line early this morning. It blocked connectivity for over two hours to the 12 villages in the area.

A goods train halts on Ambala-Chandigarh railway line causing inconvenience to commutors at Dera Bassi.

Officials said the train driver waited from around 5 am to 7.30 am for the green signal before the train finally left. Commuters had to take a detour of around five kilometres along the Bhankharpur side to reach their destinations. The timing of some trains had to be changed to facilitate the movement of the trains.

A railway official said, “Since the movement of trains near the Shambhu Border is restricted, the traffic on this track has increased.”

