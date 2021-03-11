Fresh cases registered against GBP at Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The police have registered more cases against Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) for duping a resident of Sector 20 and 28 other investors.

Darmian Singh alleged that GBP directors Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and Anupam Gupta cheated him of Rs 39.82 lakh regarding the sale of a plot in Smart City, Mullanpur, in 2018-19. He alleged that he was neither given the authority of the said plot nor returned his money. It is alleged that the suspects also duped 28 other investors.