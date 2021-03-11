Fresh cases registered against GBP at Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 17
The police have registered more cases against Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) for duping a resident of Sector 20 and 28 other investors.
Darmian Singh alleged that GBP directors Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and Anupam Gupta cheated him of Rs 39.82 lakh regarding the sale of a plot in Smart City, Mullanpur, in 2018-19. He alleged that he was neither given the authority of the said plot nor returned his money. It is alleged that the suspects also duped 28 other investors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region