Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 19

Two lives have been lost due to water-borne diseases in the flood-affected district in the past one week, officials the Health Department confirmed today.

A five-year-old boy from Badh Majra died of cholera on July 17 and a 95-year-old man of Phase-7 died due to gastroenteritis and comorbidities on July 13 in the district.

As many as 99 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Badh Majra, Balongi, Rambagh in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Dhakoli areas. Health teams were deputed in the Rambagh area of Kharar today after fresh cases of diarrhoea were reported.

Of 99 patients, 78 have been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital, Mohali; seven at Dera Bassi, four at Kurali, five at Dhakoli, three at Banur and two at Gharuan. A total of 18 patients were discharged today.

This is the third consecutive year when lives have been lost to diarrhoea and cholera caused by water contamination in the district. In 2021, three outbreaks of acute diarrhoea and four of cholera were reported from the district. In 2022, five outbreaks of acute diarrhoea were reported.

Kharar, Gharuan, Dera Bassi, Dhakoli and Kurali areas are more prone to water-borne diseases..

