Sonu Shah’s murder: Fresh production warrant against Lawrence Bishnoi issued by Chandigarh court

Chandigarh, September 2

A UT court has issued fresh production warrants against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the police failed to produce him in a three-year-old murder case of Sonu Shah, a property dealer.

The court in the order observed that “the case was fixed for presence of accused Lawrence Bishnoi and accused Abhishek, alias Bunty, through production warrants. In pursuance of production warrants, Abhishek has been produced through videoconferencing. Lawrence again not produced despite service of production warrants. Fresh production warrants of Lawrence be again issued for the next date of hearing. It be also mentioned on the production warrants that they can be produced in the court through videoconferencing.”

Bishnoi’s advocate Terminder Singh apprised the court that the accused could not be produced as he was in the custody of the Mohali police in another case.

Lawrence Bishnoi is one of the seven accused against whom the court had earlier framed the charges in the alleged murder case. The other accused are Abhishek, Raju Basodi, Rajan, alias Jaat, Dharminder Singh, Manjit and Shubham Prajaptai. The charges have been framed under Sections 302, 307 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The police claimed that Sonu Shah was murdered at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sonu Shah was running a cable business and was a resident of Burail in Sector 45.

As per the chargesheet, Sonu Shah was allegedly gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village on September 28, 2019. During the firing, two of his colleagues, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were injured. The assailants were caught on CCTV cameras installed at the property dealer’s office and in the surrounding areas.

Around 14 bullets were fired. The police had recovered 12 shells from the spots. The Crime Branch of the UT police filed the chargesheet against the accused in November last year. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case to September 29.

