Fresh tenders for devp works soon: Mayor Anup Gupta

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Mayor Anup Gupta has said that all fresh tenders will soon be floated for various development works as they will soon get the concerned grant from the UT Administration.

“The UT Administration has assured me of sending the grant soon. Following which, fresh tenders for all works will be floated. Even at present, all works like recarpeting of roads and development works in villages are already being carried out. Other important tenders are also being floated,” he told Chandigarh Tribune.

Though the UT administration had earlier announced to release Rs 25 crore grant-in-aid to the cash-strapped MC, but Gupta has also sought an advance against the third instalment of the grant-in-aid share of Rs 135 crore.