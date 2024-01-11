Fresh trouble for golf club, now gets notice for ‘green violations’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

A day after it settled the matter related to building violations with the UT Administration, Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is in for a fresh trouble, this time over alleged violation of environment norms.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued a notice to the club. An official said the notice had been issued as the club was running a restaurant without getting prior approval of the CPCC under Section 21 of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Section 25 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The restaurant has been functioning for decades. It has FSSAI clearance/permission for many years. "We have given them seven days to comply with the requirements, failing which action will be initiated," the official said.

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), president, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "We have complied with all requirements as asked by the UT Administration. We are confident that things will be resolved amicably."

As per the said provisions, it is obligatory to obtain consent before establishing a unit and before starting the operations of the unit from the CPCC.

"The club was inaugurated in 1969 by the then Governor of Punjab & Haryana, Dharam Vira. The club had followed all norms as required by the authorities at that time. The pollution control board came into being many years later. Now that the club has received a notice, all requirements will be complied with within the stipulated period," said a CGC official.

Will ensure compliance The club was opened in 1969 by following all norms as required by the authorities at that time. The pollution control board came into being many years later…All requirements will be complied with. — CGC official

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution