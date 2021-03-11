Freshers' party for Class XI students

Chandigarh: A freshers’ party was organised for incoming Class XI students on the theme ‘Bollywood meets Tollywood’ at Bhavan Vidyalaya on Saturday. Kavleen Kaur and Pratyush Mariya were crowned Miss Fresher and Mr Fresher 2022, respectively. Khushi Sethi was declared Miss Elegant while Animesh Devang was adjudged Mr Debonair. Kritvee Sharma bagged Ms Charming title and Raghubir Yadav was declared Mr Dashing. Winners were felicitated by Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice Principal Suparna Bansal.
