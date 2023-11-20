FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 19

Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, has started the MC-commissioned survey of trees in the city to find our their number as well as assess their health.

During the one-year period of the survey, a detailed report about each tree, which falls within the MC’s jurisdiction, would be prepared. However, the MC will start the treatment or removal of trees simultaneously.

Officials of the MC’s horticulture wing said the survey team would look into pathological/entomological problems, physiological stress and hollowness of the trees. Besides, a physiological examination of the trees and soil analysis are being done to ascertain biotic and abiotic factors contributing to a decline in their health and factors behind various problems.

The FRI’s research team includes Mohit Husain, Scientist-B, Silviculture and Forest Management Division (Principle investigator), and Manoj Kumar, Senior Technical officer and pathologist (Co -investigator). They are visiting each site to observe trees for pests. They will also carry out sample collection, laboratory isolation and identification of pathogens to investigate each tree for any signs and symptoms of diseases.

The cost of the survey is about Rs 23 lakh.

All tress in parks, green belts and roads within the MC jurisdiction will be covered under the survey. The trees, which are within the boundary wall of government/private houses and institutions, fall within the UT Administration’s jurisdiction. Trees on the roads under the Administration are also not part of the survey. The administration had carried its separate survey earlier.

The previous survey was conducted in 2017, but it was done by MC officials who had little or no knowledge of scientific methodology for counting trees and assessing their health. A total of 1.65 lakh trees were covered during the census and 262 were found to be dangerous and 1,029 dead or dry.

Aging and attacks by pathogens or insects increase the chances of trees getting uprooted, thereby causing mishaps. Hence the need for a thorough and scientific survey to identify and prune/cut such trees to prevent any damage to life or property. The trees that need treatment will be provided the same adopting the recommended measures.

In the city, a number of vehicles get damaged due to falling trees during windy weather. The issue of tree-related mishaps was seriously taken up by the authorities concerned after Heerakshi, a Class X student of Carmel Convent School here, was killed and 19 others were injured after an old tree fell on them during recess on July 8 last year.

Heerakshi, who had sustained a serious head injury, was rushed to the PGI where she was declared “brought dead”. A staff attendant had also suffered injuries in the incident.

