Friend arrested for woman’s murder

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The police have arrested a man on the charge of murdering his woman friend whose body was found under mysterious circumstances at Industrial Area, Phase-I. The suspect allegedly strangled Archana (26), said the police.

The body was found on the night of November 17, following which a murder case was registered.

During investigation, the police found the victim’s friend, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Hallo Majra, had objected to the victim’s friendship with some other man. “On the day of the incident, the accused called the victim and asked her to come to Industrial Area. The duo had an altercation after which the accused strangled the victim,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, Ramesh was produced before the court today and sent to two-day police remand. The victim, a resident of Ram Darbar, worked as a domestic help.

