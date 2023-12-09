From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 8

After grappling with dengue outbreak in recent years, the UT has finally witnessed a decline in the number of cases. The city reported 412 dengue cases this year as compared to 910 and 1,596 in 2022 and 2021, respectively. This marks the lowest number in three years.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, attributed the decline to a proactive five-month effort of the department. The health authorities identified potential breeding grounds for dengue larvae, implemented extensive checks and took stringent measures against residents and institutions failing to keep surroundings clean.

“After five months of dedicated effort and community engagement, we have seen a significant decline in dengue cases. Identifying breeding sources, issuing challans and raising awareness through door-to-door drives remained our key strategies,” he said.

Challans have been issued to city residents and public and private institutions for negligence, as dengue larvae were detected in unexpected places like refrigerator trays, pots and tyres. The months of January to July consistently report low dengue cases each year, while the numbers surge from August to December. The monsoon season exacerbates the instances due to an abundance of vector breeding sites. Environmental factors such as rainfall, humidity and temperature play a crucial role in dengue transmission.

Reflecting on the worst dengue outbreak in four years in 2021, when 1,596 cases were reported, the city faced challenges as hospitals grappled with a shortage of beds. Emergency wards in all three government hospitals were overwhelmed with fever patients, necessitating medical intervention.

