From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap 15-year-old govt vehicles

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 28

To phase out unfit and polluting vehicles, all government vehicles that have completed their life span of 15 years will be scrapped in the city from April 1.

Following a notification of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all government vehicles, including buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking and vehicles attached with the Municipal Corporation, which had completed 15 years, would be scrapped from April 1, said an official of the UT Transport Department.

He said the department had obtained the details of such vehicles from all departments. They have prepared a list of 98 vehicles, including eight buses of the CTU, which will be scrapped.

After scrapping these vehicles, the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) would be sent to the departments concerned, he added. He, however, said it was optional for the general public. “If the general public wants to scrap their vehicles after the completion of life span of vehicles, benefit regarding tax exemption for new vehicles (in same category) would be granted after depositing CoD,” he said.

Under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the UT Administration will provide up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax on the registration of new vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

According to the policy, commercial vehicles aged over 15 years and passenger vehicles aged over 20 years will have to be mandatorily scrapped if these do not pass the fitness and emission tests.

The policy has a provision of concession in the motor vehicle tax on the purchase of a new vehicle against the submission of the CoD, which will be issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) to the owner when he/she deposits the vehicle with it for scrapping.

The concession in tax up to 25 per cent will be given in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles. However, the concession will be available for up to eight years in case of transport vehicles and for up to 15 years in case of non-transport vehicles. The policy extends many benefits that can help reduce the price of new vehicles such as a manufacturer can give up to 5 per cent discount on a new vehicle, zero registration fee on the purchase of a new vehicle, owners can receive scrap value equivalent of 4 to 6 per cent of ex-showroom price of a new vehicle and the states can give up to 25 per cent and 15 per cent rebate on the road tax for personal and commercial vehicles, respectively.

The official said a private firm had been given approval to set up a vehicle scrapping centre in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, which has to be made operational from April 1.

8 CTU buses among 98 to be disposed of

As many as 98 government vehicles, including eight buses of the CTU, will be disposed of at the vehicle scrapping centre in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, which has to be made operational from April 1.

