From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 9

To phase out unfit and polluting automobiles, all government vehicles older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped in the city from April 1.

Following a notification of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all government vehicles, including buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking and vehicles attached with the Municipal Corporation, which had completed 15 years, would be scrapped from April 1, said an official of the UT Transport Department. He said the department was preparing a list of all vehicles to be scrapped. It would help in reducing emission of pollutants from worn-out vehicles, he added.

Under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the UT Administration will provide up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax on the registration of new vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

According to the policy, commercial vehicles aged over 15 years and passenger vehicles aged over 20 years will have to be mandatorily scrapped if these do not pass the fitness and emission tests.

The policy has a provision of concession in the motor vehicle tax on the purchase of a new vehicle against submission of the certificate of deposit (CD), which will be issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) to the owner when he/she deposits the vehicle with it for scrapping.

The concession in tax up to 25 per cent will be given in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles. However, the concession will be available up to eight years in case of transport vehicles and up to 15 years in case of non-transport vehicles. There will be no concession in the motor vehicle tax after the expiry of the period concerned.

The policy extends many benefits that which can help reduce the price of new vehicles such as a manufacturer can give up to 5 per cent discount on a new vehicle, zero registration fee on the purchase of a new vehicle, owners can receive scrap value equivalent of 4 to 6 per cent of ex-showroom price of a new vehicle and the states can give up to 25 per cent and 15 per cent rebate on the road tax for personal and commercial vehicles, respectively.

The official said a private firm had been given approval to set up a vehicle scrapping centre in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, which would be made operational from April 1.

