From Jan 15, all fresh wet waste of Chandigarh to be treated daily

Entire fresh garbage of the city will be processed daily from mid-January. Today, the Municipal Corporation finalised a Ludhiana-based agency for the setting up and running of the temporary wet waste processing plant in Dadu Majra.

According to the MC, the financial bids of six technically qualified firms were opened today and JBR Technologies, Ludhiana, was found to be the lowest bidder quoting a rate of Rs 485 per metric tonne (MT) waste. The civic body is all set to award the project to this agency.

On an average, the city produces about 350 MT of wet garbage daily. Of this, about 120 MT is processed daily and the remainder dumped at the Dadu Majra ground, adding to the existing mountain of waste. The corporation claims it is already processing 200 MT of dry waste per day, which is the total daily generation of dry garbage. The dry waste is converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel).

“From next month, the entire fresh waste will also be processed at our processing facility as the MC finalised a bidder today. The tin sheds and other constructions have already been done at the site by the MC. Now, the firm will set up its machinery by January 15 and start processing the entire fresh waste,” said a MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

The plant has been set up on 5 acres of reclaimed land at the dumping site in Dadu Majra. It will operate for two years or till the time a new waste processing plant is set up at the same site.

Besides, the civic body has floated a request for proposal for the selection of a concessionaire for setting up a permanent integrated solid waste processing plant with a capacity of 550 MT per day along with the operation and maintenance of the existing three garbage transfer stations (GTS) for 17 years.

