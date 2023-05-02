 From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online : The Tribune India

RLA not to accept offline applications | Driver’s licence via portal too

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has decided to stop accepting offline applications for 14 services related to registration of vehicles from June 1. Applications will be accepted offline for the remaining services.

Besides, services related to issuance of driver’s licence have also been made online through Parivahan portal of the Government of India.

In pursuance of the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the RLA has already implemented shifting of 14 services of vehicle registration online for the convenience of general public, says Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh.

14 services on Vahan portal

  • Renewal of registration certificate
  • Transfer of ownership of vehicles within state
  • Transfer of ownership of vehicle in death case
  • Transfer of vehicle in public auction
  • Change of address in RC
  • Termination of hypothecation from RC
  • Addition of hypothecation in RC
  • Continuation of hypothecation in RC
  • Alteration in RC
  • Issue of no-objection certificate of vehicle
  • Cancellation of RC
  • Mobile update in RC
  • Backlog of old RC
  • Trade certificate issuance/renewal (for dealers)

“One can apply online for these services by uploading necessary documents and paying the fee on Vahan portal of the Government of India. Physical interaction of the applicant is not required for submission of any sort of document/fee,” he says.

“These 14 services are completely online since March 14, but people are still coming to the RLA. We are giving them a month’s time and from June 1, we will not entertain offline applications,” he says. However, services regarding vehicle registration not on the list will be entertained offline on the basis of prior online appointments only, he added.

“Further, all services of driver’s licence can be applied online by uploading documents and payment of fee, etc. similar to the service of registration of vehicles,” he says.

Physical presence of the applicant is required for capturing of photograph and biometrics, he says. However, applicants can directly visit the RLA office without any prior online appointment after applying for these services online on the Parivahan portal.

“We are in process of discontinuing the requirements of biometric and photograph and the same will be done in due course so that these services can also be availed by general public without visiting the RLA office,” he says.

Individuals wishing to avail of the 14 services related to vehicle registration and driver’s licence can apply online through the portal (Parivahan.gov.in or mParivahan application).

Necessary links/manuals/ procedure and documents required have been made available on official website www.chdtransport.gov.in. For queries regarding contactless services, applicants can contact 0172-2705270 or 0172-2706270.

How to apply for driver’s licence

Can apply for driver’s licence services online by uploading documents, fee on www.parivahan.gov.in or mParivahan app. Applicant’s physical presence is needed for capturing of photo, biometrics, etc. Applicant can, however, visit RLA office without prior online appointment after applying for these services online.

