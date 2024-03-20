From May 1, all new biz buildings to follow energy efficiency norms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

With an aim to conserve energy, all new commercial buildings in the city will now have to comply with the Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Code (CECBC).

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body set up under the Energy Conservation (EC) Act, has promulgated the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC). The Sections 15(A) and 57(A) of the EC Act, 2001 empowered the states and union territories to amend the ECBC as per their respective climatic conditions.

Accordingly, a high-level committee was constituted by the UT Administration to suggest the amendments suitable for Chandigarh in 2022.

The BEE then engaged All-India Institute of Local Self-Governance (AIILSG) for assisting the state-designated agency of Chandigarh in drafting the CECBC and getting it approved from a competent authority.

About a year ago, the draft ECBC was prepared and suggestions were invited from stakeholders. After incorporating the suggestions, the UT Engineering Department notified the CECBC on March 15, which will come into force on May 1.

The Code seeks to set minimum energy performance standards for commercial buildings or building complexes having connected load of 50 kW and above, a contract demand of 60 kVA and above, plot area of building of 1000 sq m and above or building with build-up of 2000 sq m or above (excluding basement/unconditioned area) for an efficient use of energy and its conservation.

Buildings intended for residential purposes are not covered under the CECBC.

Energy performance standards for building systems include heating ventilation and air-conditioning, lighting, service water heating, electric power and distribution.

After the implementation of the Code, many changes have to be made such as mandatory installation of solar power plant, window size, sensor in the corridor, etc. With implementation of the Code, the Administration would be able to save 20-30% of electricity every year, reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, reducing energy demand and protecting the environment.

