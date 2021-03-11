From May 4, only vaccinated kids to attend school in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 25
In order to protect unvaccinated children from exposure to Covid, the UT Administration has decided to restrict unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 from attending physical classes from May 4 onwards.
Over 40,000 in 12 to 18 age group yet to take shot
Students below 12 can attend classes
Students who are below 12 years of age will be allowed to attend offline classes, said Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, UT.
Last week, the UT saw an increasing trend in Covid cases. The daily average of one or two cases has now reached eight or nine.
Dharam Pal, Adviser to the UT Administrator, today reviewed the status of the Covid vaccination with the UT Health Secretary. It was pointed out that over 40,000 children in the age group of 12 to 18 are yet to be vaccinated against Covid with the first dose.
About 92 per cent children in the age group of 15 to 18 have taken the first dose and of them, 54 per cent have taken their second dose also. Only 37 per cent children in the age group of 12 to 14 have taken the first dose and of them, 3 per cent have taken their second dose also.
The Health Department, in association with the Education Department, has started arranging special camps in schools.
