From realm of law to world of numbers, she’s made her mark

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 5

When Monica Sharma did her LLB three decades back, she had the option to open a new chapter by shifting from the world of numbers to the realm of law. Married to an advocate, now a high court judge, she faced the crossroads of choosing between the courtroom and the classroom.

My greatest reward is recognition of my efforts by students. Today’s award is an official acknowledgement. Monica Sharma, teacher

The decision was tough. But she realised that her true calling lay in educating the next generation. She decided to relegate her law books to the library in her house and pick up math textbooks. The students could not have been luckier. Sharma, too, has more than a few reasons to cheer. Teaching mathematics at Sacred Heart School, she was among the recipients of the State Teachers Award.

“I literally inherited love for mathematics. My mother graduated in math honours. For me, the subject was not just about numbers, but about discovering your potential. Some of my classmates had a math phobia. But I was a math enthusiast and decided to go for teaching,” says Monica.

Friends and colleagues say it was not just her dedication to teaching that earned her the honour. It was her unique journey that captured the hearts of students, parents, and colleagues alike. Monica embarked on her teaching career with the same determination and commitment she had applied to her law studies.

She believed that every student had the potential to excel in mathematics, and her passion for the subject was infectious. Her classroom became a place of learning, laughter and, most importantly, growth.

Her teaching methods are as diverse as her students, tailored to each individual’s needs. But what truly goes to her credit is her unwavering belief in the power of encouragement. She knows that a few words of praise can boost a student’s confidence.