 From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh : The Tribune India

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

Around 87% of PR-7 road extension work complete: GMADA

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta being briefed about the progress of the PR-7 road extension project.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today assessed the on-ground status of the construction of PR 4 and extension of PR 7 roads and directed the officials concerned to ensure that the work is completed in the set timeline.

Gupta visited the project sites today and observed that the roads were crucial to better the existing connectivity in the area.

GMADA is constructing 8,785-m long and 200-ft wide stretch of the existing PR-7 road, starting from New Sunny Enclave and connecting with PR-4 road in New Chandigarh.

The construction of this portion of PR-7 road would provide direct connectivity to New Chandigarh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and would ease out the traffic congestion in Chandigarh, as the travellers bound to New Chandigarh would take a direct route from the airport and they would not need to enter Chandigarh.

Officials of the engineering wing apprised the Chief Administrator that around 87% work of the road had been finished and August 30 was the deadline for completion. To this, Gupta asked the officials to finish the work in time.

The Chief Administrator inspected the work of widening and strengthening of PR 4 road and construction of three bridges in New Chandigarh. As this road is a vital link to improve connectivity to New Chandigarh and also leads to the new cricket stadium, Gupta urged the officials to ensure that the construction work did not jump the set timeline. He also asked the officials to make sure that all development projects were completed in stipulated period, while also taking care that no substandard material was used in the construction.

Gupta was accompanied by Chief Engineer Balwinder Singh, Superintending Engineer Ajay Garg and officials from the civil, public health, electrical and horticulture divisions of the engineering wing.

Will ease traffic congestion in UT

  • GMADA constructing 8,785-m long and 200-ft wide stretch of the existing PR-7 road
  • It starts from New Sunny Enclave and meets PR-4 road in New Chandigarh
  • The portion will provide direct connectivity to New Chandigarh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport
  • It will ease traffic congestion in Chandigarh, as travellers bound to New Chandigarh will take a direct route from airport

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

8
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

9
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

10
Nation

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘No rights violated’: SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30