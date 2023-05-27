From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today assessed the on-ground status of the construction of PR 4 and extension of PR 7 roads and directed the officials concerned to ensure that the work is completed in the set timeline.

Gupta visited the project sites today and observed that the roads were crucial to better the existing connectivity in the area.

GMADA is constructing 8,785-m long and 200-ft wide stretch of the existing PR-7 road, starting from New Sunny Enclave and connecting with PR-4 road in New Chandigarh.

The construction of this portion of PR-7 road would provide direct connectivity to New Chandigarh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and would ease out the traffic congestion in Chandigarh, as the travellers bound to New Chandigarh would take a direct route from the airport and they would not need to enter Chandigarh.

Officials of the engineering wing apprised the Chief Administrator that around 87% work of the road had been finished and August 30 was the deadline for completion. To this, Gupta asked the officials to finish the work in time.

The Chief Administrator inspected the work of widening and strengthening of PR 4 road and construction of three bridges in New Chandigarh. As this road is a vital link to improve connectivity to New Chandigarh and also leads to the new cricket stadium, Gupta urged the officials to ensure that the construction work did not jump the set timeline. He also asked the officials to make sure that all development projects were completed in stipulated period, while also taking care that no substandard material was used in the construction.

Gupta was accompanied by Chief Engineer Balwinder Singh, Superintending Engineer Ajay Garg and officials from the civil, public health, electrical and horticulture divisions of the engineering wing.

Will ease traffic congestion in UT