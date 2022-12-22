Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 21

The railway authorities today decided to have three dedicated lanes with full fencing for vehicles between the entry and exit points at the railway station here. A lane each will be there for government/private, commercial and parking vehicles. Chandigarh Tribune had run a campaign highlighting the problems faced by visitors due to the new pick-up and drop-off system.

Apart from three lanes, the authorities are also contemplating a dedicated pedestrian path.

Though three lanes existed earlier as well, the new ones will have fencing right from the entrance till the exit counter. Unlike the previous arrangement, vehicles entering a particular lane will not be able to shift to another till they make an exit.

Now, big display boards will be installed at the entrance counter carrying information about the three lanes. A list of vehicles, which are allowed free entry, will also be displayed.

“We have directed officials to go for this system. It should get implemented on the ground in about three-four days. After this, there will be no need to extend six-minute free pick-up and drop-off time. If the new system still does not work, we will rethink it,” said Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

Bhatia inspected the railway station today to approve the drawings of the new system. He said this system had been adopted on the basis of the arrangement in place at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the railway stations of New Delhi and Howrah.

Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted the flaws in the parking-cum-pick-up and drop-off system, which caused chaos not only on the station premises but also outside. It was highlighted how it was almost impossible to pick-up or drop-off passengers within the six-minute free window, especially during the rush hour when Shatabdi Express arrives at 8.30 pm.

Once six-minute free window is breached, drivers are charged Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 200 is levied on drivers.

Owing to long queues of vehicles at the exit point, it is not possible to get out of the premises within the free six-minute window.

What is new