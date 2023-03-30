G20 delegates get taste of heritage at Rock Garden in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Delegates for the G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting were in for a pleasant surprise today, as they got a chance to explore the wonders of the Rock Garden.

Artistes apply henna to G20 delegates at Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The delegates were captivated by the beauty and uniqueness of the garden. They were treated to a cultural extravaganza, featuring folk dance and music. They got a chance to experience the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the region. The dishes, made from millets, included millet cheesecake, millet chocolate brownies, “bajre ki roti”, “dal baati churma”, millets tikki and much more.

One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity for the delegates to try “mehndi” art. Many foreign women delegates were fascinated by this ancient Indian art form and enjoyed getting intricate designs on their hands.

A movie shown to the delegates depicted the history and functioning of the Rock Garden. They were amazed by the ingenuity and dedication of its creator, Nek Chand, and the people who worked on this project.