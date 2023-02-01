G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 31

The two-day meeting of G20 countries concluded with discussions on finding solutions to vulnerabilities in the international financial system, enhancing financing for development and strengthening international financial architecture.

The meeting saw participation of nearly 100 delegates from G20 member nations, invitee countries and international organisations (IOs). The presence of a large number of delegates in City Beautiful demonstrated the strong support of the global community to India’s G20 presidency.

During their visit, the delegates got to experience city’s vibrancy. Apart from witnessing a polo match on January 29, the delegates got the opportunity to sample cuisine and art during a gala dinner hosted at Sukhna Lake last evening. Folk and classical dance and musical performances displaying India’s rich cultural diversity were organised. A 10-minute laser sound and light show showcased the theme of the G20 Summit — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

Today, the delegates were taken around city’s landmarks, including Capitol Complex and world-renowned Rock Garden. An official said while a few delegates left the city in the evening, others will head off to the Virasat-e-Khalsa monument at Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district of Punjab tomorrow morning, followed by a traditional Punjabi lunch on way to the city before their departure.

The next meeting of the G20 meeting on agriculture would be held in Chandigarh in March.

Get slice of Rock Garden