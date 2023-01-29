G20 meet: 13 delegates arrive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Thirteen delegates reached the city today for a G20 meeting to be held on January 30 and 31. As many as 170 delegates, including representatives of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations, will participate in the meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group at Hotel Lalit.

Event line-up for 170 visitors January 29 2 pm - 4.30 pm: Excursion January 30

9 am - 11.10 am:

Session I: Strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) to address shared global challenges of the 21st century 11.25 am - 12.30 pm: Continuation of session I 2 pm – 3.15 pm: Session II: IMF’s 16th general review of quotas 7 pm – 9 pm: Cultural event January 31

9 am – 11 am:

Session III: The global financial safety net and following up on IMF’s general special drawing rights allocation 11.15 am – 1.15 pm:

Session-IV: Managing global debt vulnerabilities 2.30 pm – 4 pm:

Session V: Strengthening financial resilience through sustainable capital flows February 1

9.30 am – 1 pm: Excursion

The UT Administration has arranged for their lodging in upscale hotels, which too have been decorated with souvenirs and paintings depicting the City Beautiful.

The delegates will enjoy an exhibition polo match at Indian Reserve Battalion ground in Sarangpur tomorrow. An official said guides well-versed with various languages would accompany the visitors during their visit to famous sites, including Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and the Capitol Complex.