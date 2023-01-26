G20 meet: Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

In view of movement of VVIPs and foreign delegates in the city for the G20 meet from January 28 to February 1, the UT Administration has declared the Chandigarh area a “no-fly zone” for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones.

An order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said the entire city would be a no-fly zone for drones and UAVs from January 28 to February 1 in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of terror attacks using drones fitted with improvised explosive devices by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of VVIPs and general public.

The order will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, the IAF and SPG personnel.