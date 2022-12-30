G20 meetings: Cops briefed on security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Police organised a refresher course at the Police Lines, Sector 26, in which 245 personnel were briefed on security-related issues for the coming G20 meetings to be held here on January 30 and 31, and from March 29 to 31.

During the course, DSPs and inspectors delivered lectures on the topics related to security issues.

The key issues covered during the two-day event, which concluded today, included ensuring aerial security to counter drone threat, intelligence collection, security protocol at the venues, traffic management and transportation of high-risk individuals who will be participating in the meetings, cyber security and the monitoring of the social media etc. They were also trained in firing and the handling of arms at the police shooting range, Sector 25.

The police personnel have also been imparted soft-skill training by Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Sector 42-D, to facilitate the foreign dignitaries.