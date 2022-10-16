Gaganjeet emerges sole leader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Indian star Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a solid 4-under 68 to lead by one shot at 14-under 202 after the penultimate round of the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022 event at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa S struck a 67 and local favourite Karandeep Kochhar carded an error-free 68 as both players remained positioned near to Bhullar in tied-2nd place with a total of 13-under 203.

Second round leader Abhijit Singh Chadha, another Chandigarh golfer, slipped to fourth place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 72. Bhullar (69-65-68), a winner of 11 international titles, gained one spot from his overnight second position as a result of his steady effort that featured five birdies and a bogey. He sank early birdies on the first and third from a range of eight to 12 feet. After his bogey on the fourth, he created a few opportunities on the front nine, but could only manage a birdie on the sixth as he missed a few short putts.

On the back nine, Bhullar made a couple of good par saves and birdies on the two par-5s, 13th and 16th, including a great up and down on the latter, to end the day as sole leader.

Chikkarangappa’s (65-71-67) round featured seven birdies and two bogeys and lifted him two spots from his overnight fourth position. He managed to pull himself out of trouble on a few occasions. Chikka, the 2018 champion, extracted birdies in situations where he found the bunker, trees and the rough. Kochhar (65-70-68), the 2020 champion, brought in a card of 68 to move up one spot from his overnight third place.

Among the seven players bunched in tied fifth at a total of eight-under 208 were Chandigarh-based golfers Akshay Sharma and Amrit Lal as well as prominent names Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi. Among other big names, Jyoti Randhawa was tied 13th at 6-under 210, while Ajeetesh Sandhu and Udayan Mane were both tied 28th at 4-under 212. Local golfer Brijesh Kumar and Bengaluru’s Aryan Roopa Anand, two amateurs who made the cut, were both tied 52nd at 3-over 219.