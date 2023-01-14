 Chandigarh: Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge among 15 booked for fraud : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge among 15 booked for fraud

Chandigarh: Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge among 15 booked for fraud

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

The UT police have booked a former incharge of Gandhi Bhawan and others on charges of illegal possession of the Sector 16 premises.

The action comes on a complaint by Anand Kumar Sharan, general secretary, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (registered as an independent Trust), seeking action against 15 persons for fraud.

Charges levelled by Trust

  • Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge Dev Raj Tyagi collected funds for unauthorised Trust with a similar name for event held on Gandhi Jayanti last year
  • He allegedly prepared forged papers to open a bank account; with help of others used forged papers to get Trust registered
  • “Sole objective of these persons is to play a fraud to usurp property owned by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi,” complainant has claimed

The complainant alleged Dev Raj Tyagi, former incharge of Gandhi Bhawan, had organised a function on Gandhi Jayanti in 2022 and collected funds for an unauthorised Trust with a similar name to play a fraud on the sponsors. He allegedly prepared forged documents and opened a bank account.

A Trust deed was registered with the Sub-Registrar’s office in Chandigarh on September 9, 2022, under ‘Gandhi Samarak Nidhi’ (similar to ‘Smarak’, but with an additional ‘a’), with Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 16, as its address, having five trustees. The Trust was registered with forged documents with the help of Tyagi and others, it is alleged. “The sole objective of these persons is to play a fraud to usurp the property owned by the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi,” the complainant stated.

Further, the complainant alleged several other organisations had been registered at the Gandhi Bhawan address. In one such organisation, Prakritik Chikitsa Samiti, a naturopathy doctor on contractual basis had referred to himself as chairman of the organisation. One suspect had got several firms and societies registered at the same address and was running these from the address, it has been alleged.

In the FIR, the complainant stated during the Gandhi Jayanti event in 2022, attended by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, UT Mayor and Additional Solicitor General of India, “all these dignitaries were not given a true picture about the organisation that actually owns the property and the identification of Dev Raj Tyagi as an employee... The sponsorship was collected by Tyagi in a different account, while the actual expenses were borne by us as we were kept in the dark about the illegal activities of Tyagi.” The contractual services of Tyagi were terminated on October 16, 2022.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 458, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector-17 police station yesterday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

4
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

5
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar Breaking

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo yatra minutes before he died

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends Punjab yatra for 24 hours in respect of party MP Santokh Choudhary

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

National Disaster Management Authority issues gag order restricting govt authorities from sharing data on ground subsidence in Joshimath

National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media

Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion

'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speach

'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech

Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...


Cities

View All

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Now lodge PSPCL plaints on WhastApp

Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

Overcast sky, cold fail to dampen Lohri spirit in Amritsar

To check drugs, NCB to set up unit in Amritsar

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Amid poaching fears, BJP shifts flock to Morni, Congress Kasauli

Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor's tenure rocked by House protests

Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held in Arms Act case

Fog may engulf Chandigarh tricity for 4 days

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Man injured in celebratory firing in Delhi, 1 arrested

Delhi Govt gives Rs 2.6 crore to 7 Commonwealth Games medallists

L-G denies rejecting Finland tour; AAP, teachers protest in Delhi

List SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms: High Court to Delhi

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

No rehab yet, Latifpura residents, activists observe 'CM di Lohri'

Cops nab 2 aides of Makhan Kang murder accused

Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Chinese string ban goes for toss

Within 24 hours, seals ‘removed’ from SCFs in Ludhiana

Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Five of snatchers’ gang arrested in Ludhiana

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules

Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

PSPCL to carry out maintenance of two feeders