Zirakpur: Gang making fake RCs busted, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 2

The Mohali police have arrested four members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in preparing fake registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles. As many as 32 RCs were recovered from the suspects.

The four suspects along with two others were booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station on October 21.

Hanumangarh native Hira Singh, currently staying at Kharar, and Almora (Uttarakhand) native Harish Singh Mehra were arrested from Zirakpur lights points. While 14 fake RCs were recovered from Hira, five were seized from Harish.

During the course of investigation, Surinder Singh, alias Sindhu, was arrested from Guru Nanak Colony, Sangria, Rajasthan, on October 24 and seven fake vehicle RCs were recovered from him.

On October 26, LakhwinderSingh, alias Noni Bansal, was also nabbed from Sangria and a laptop, a CPU, a coloured printer, six blank RCs were recovered from him. Efforts were being made to arrest the other suspects allegedly involved in the racket.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said they had been receiving complaints regarding fake RCs for some time.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “Four suspects have been arrested. The other suspects will be arrested soon. The court has remanded them in police custody till November 3.”

Interstate racket

On October 21, two suspects, one from Rajasthan and another from Uttarakhand, nabbed from Zirakpur, 19 RCs seized from them

On probe, a suspect nabbed from Sangria (Rajasthan) and seven fake RCs recovered; another is held on October 26 and six RCs seized from him

#Mohali #Zirakpur