Gang of bike thieves busted in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Operation Cell of the UT police has busted a gang of bike thieves and recovered 12 two-wheelers from them. Five suspects have been arrested.

A team, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, in charge of Operation Cell, nabbed the suspects, identified as Jasveer Singh, alias Annu, alias Jassi (20), a resident of Fatehabad district in Haryana; Raj Kumar (23), Amit Mehra, alias Sudama (26), Anuj Bist, alias Annu (20), and Ajay Kumar, alias Cheel (21), all residents of the Maloya colony.

The police said the gang was involved in motorcycle thefts in Chandigarh. “All suspects are drug addicts who started stealing two-wheelers to meet their needs. The suspects used to dismantle a stolen vehicle and sell its spare parts to scrap dealers,” said a police official.

Raj Kumar was involved in two cases of vehicle theft in 2017. Amit was earlier arrested in two cases, one of vehicle theft and the other of burglary in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Ajay Kumar was involved in case of burglary in 2021.