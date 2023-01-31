Mohali: Gang of child thieves busted, four arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

The police today busted a gang of child thieves and recovered a five-day-old baby girl from them. The suspects have been identified as Charanvir Singh of Patiala and Manjinder Singh of Faridkot. Their two women accomplices have also been arrested.

During interrogation, it came to light that the real parents of the newborn girl were Kiran and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Faridkot. The girl has been kept under the supervision of doctors at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, and her parents have been informed.

The police said the members of the gang were nabbed after decoy customers were sent and a deal was finalised.

The DSP (City 2), Harsimran Bal, said, “It has come to light that the gang used to steal newborn babies from separate places and sell them to childless couples. As of now, four members the gang have been nabbed and four-five have absconded. Members of the gang were in touch with well-off families. The police are investigating as to how many children the gang have trafficked, who their real parents are and who these children were supplied to.”

