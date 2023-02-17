Gang of robbers busted, 4 land in Mohali police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

The Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) of the Mohali police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers, who used to steal trucks loaded with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pipes, by arresting four of its members. The police also recovered two trucks loaded with RCC pipes from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Tayab and Khalil Khan, residents of Bubalheri Penangwa in Haryana, Babloo Yadav, a resident of Umri, Jaunpur district in UP, and Alim, a resident of Adwar in Haryana.

Divulging details, CIA DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu said after getting a tip-off, the CIA laid a trap and arrested the gang members. The police also recovered two trucks loaded with RCC pipes, which are generally used for stormwater drain, sewerage, road culverts, irrigation and railway culverts. The trucks were parked near Lakhnaur village falling under the Kurali Sadar police station. The suspects were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody.

DSP Gulsher Singh Sandhu said the gang was operating across pan-India. The suspects had stolen around 250 trucks loaded with RCC pipes from Maharashtra which were under government contractors.

A case under Sections 379, 411, 467, 468, 471 and 474 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Kurali police station (Sadar).