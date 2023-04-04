Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Zirakpur, April 3
The police today claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of two-wheeler thieves with the arrest of four of its members.
The suspects have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhvir Singh, alias Lucky; Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur. Six scooters and two bikes have been recovered from them.
The police nabbed the suspects at the Baltana barrier when they were riding a stolen scooter and a motorcycle. During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed that they had been involved in over 12 thefts in the tricity. .
Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered. The suspects were produced before the court that remanded them in two-day police custody. ”
