Gang of vehicle thieves busted, 3 held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 4

The police here claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and arrested three persons in this regard.

Three motorcycles and a scooty were recovered from the suspects, who were identified as Lakshya Bansal, a resident of Rathpur Colony, Pinjore, Goldy, alias Mohit Kumar, a resident of Green Valley, Dharampur Ghatiwala, Pinjore, and Jiten, a resident of Dharampur Colony, Pinjore, Panchkula.

Satpal, a resident of Surajpur in Pinjore, had lodged a complaint that his motorcycle was stolen from a market on July 31. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.

The crime branch of the Sector 19 police investigated the case and now arrested three persons.

The suspects were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.

