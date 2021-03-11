Gangster gets 3-yr RI under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

A local court has sentenced gangster Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 1959, at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh in 2020 .

According to the FIR, the police had recovered two pistols of .32 bore and one countrymade pistol from Industrial Area on the alleged disclosures made by the accused who was arrested in a separate case.

Dilpreet was brought on production warrant in the Gurlal murder case from the district jail of Sangrur. The police claimed that Dilpreet confessed that those weapons were kept by him for further distribution to the members of his gang as and when required by them to kill members of a rival gang.

The defence counsel had argued that the accused had been falsely implicated by the police in order to gain personal benefits. He also argued that there was no independent witness at the time of alleged recovery.