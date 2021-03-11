Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 30

The name of gangster Goldy Brar, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has claimed the responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, had recently appeared in an FIR lodged by the UT police. The FIR had stated that Goldy was running an extortion racket and the gang was collecting money to avenge Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera’s murder.

The FIR was lodged in March this year on the basis of information received about members of the Bishnoi gang spreading their web in the city. It was stated that Bishnoi, his accomplices Sampat Nehra, Ravinder Kali and Deepu Banur were operating an extortion racket from jails, while Satenderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, was running the racket from Canada. According to the UT police, Goldy made WhatsApp calls to businessmen in Chandigarh and demanded extortion. The victims were asked to hand over the money to his gang members.

It was alleged that suspects Rajesh Paswan of Sector 56, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, of Sector 33, Jacky and Satbir Gujjar, both residents of Panchkula, Amandeep Singh, alias Mani Topi, of Zirakpur, Karan Banur, a resident of Banur, Patiala, and Deepak Kundu, alias Billa, used to collect money from club owners, hotel and restaurant owners, builders and property dealers at the behest of Bishnoi and Goldy.

In the FIR, the police had claimed that the gang members were collecting money to take revenge for Vicky’s murder. The police had information that the suspects met outside clubs in Sector 7 and 26. Following the information, a case under Sections 384 and 386 of the IPC and Section 2-54-50 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

‘Was running extortion racket’

The FIR had stated that Goldy was running an extortion racket and the gang was collecting money to avenge Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera’s murder. He has claimed the responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.

Brar’s brother was gunned down

Gangster Goldy Brar’s brother Gurlal Brar was gunned down outside a nightclub in the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, in October 2020.