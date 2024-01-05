Gangster held after brief encounter at Balongi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 4

Police have arrested gangster Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny, after a brief encounter at Balongi this afternoon. He was booked under the UAPA Act by the Mohali police in October after five of his associates were arrested.

The police said the suspect was arrested after the interrogation of Karan Gujjarpuria and Vishaldeep Singh who were arrested in Amritsar two days ago.

“The suspect fired two rounds at the cops while being chased. In reply, the police shot him in the legs. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6,” said Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg. One pistol and two live rounds were recovered from the spot, he added.

Mohali CIA in charge Gursher Singh said the suspect was wanted the cases in heinous crime by the Batala police and was taking shelter in the Balongi area. During a search operation, the police traced him this afternoon. While escaping, he fired at the cops but was overpowered after a brief encounter.

Sharanjit is involved in several cases of cross-border drugs and arms smuggling through drones.

The suspect is an operative of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and operated by US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, the police said.

