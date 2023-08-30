Gangster held after shootout

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

The police have arrested a gang member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Anil Bishnoi of Sirsa, after a brief firing near Chhat village on the airport road today.

The police said the car-borne suspect was conducting a recce of a Zirakpur-based industrialist after threatening him in the past. He was alone at the time of the arrest, but fired two-three rounds at the police. In the retaliatory fire, he was hit in the foot and surrendered. Bishnoi was later taken to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6.

DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “Bishnoi was recently involved in a firing case on an industrialist at Gharuan, after which the police was on the lookout for him. One more person involved in the Gharuan incident is absconding and he will be arrested soon.”

The police said a .30 bore gun and a car were seized from his possession. Four cases of dacoity and extortion were reportedly registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan.

On August 21 evening, two bike-borne youths fired seven shots at Manpreet Singh Dhanoa’s house at Gharuan. After the incident, a gangster claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post.

