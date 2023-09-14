Gangster held with 7 pistols, Rs 72K

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 13

The police have arrested a 22-year-old youth, allegedly a member of the Bhupi Rana gang, with seven illegal pistols and Rs 72,000.

The suspect was identified as Vikrant, alias Chintu, a resident of Barwala village in Panchkula district.

Sharing details here today, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikita Khattar said Inspector Mohindra Singh and his team of the crime branch, Sector 19, effected the arrest near Jaloli village.

The suspect, during checking by the police, was found to be carrying the pistols, of which could not produce any licence or valid documents, and the cash in a bag.

On questioning, it was found that the suspect was a member of the Bhupi Rana gang. Vikrant reportedly told the police that he met Bhupi Rana in jail, from where he tried to commit crimes by calling up gang members on WhatsApp.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

#Panchkula