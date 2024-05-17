Gangster held with pistol, 2 rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

The police arrested a member of Harwinder Singh Rinda gang and recovered an unlicensed pistol and two live rounds from him.

The suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh Uppal, was arrested from the Phase 8 area. The police said a native of Amritsar, Sukhwinder was already booked in a murder case in Gurdaspur and was a proclaimed offender.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Phase 11 police station here on Tuesday.

Sources said the suspect, along with Karanpreet Singh Raja, who was already arrested, were a part of terrorist module headed by Rinda. They used to smuggle drugs and sophisticated weapons from across the border through drones and deliver them to their customers across the state.

Member of Landa gang in police dragnet

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested Sharanjit Singh, 24, of Tarn Taran, a member of the gang operated by the Mohali Intelligence Headquarters attack case accused Lakhbir Singh Landa. Six pistols and 20 live rounds were recovered from him near Lalru on May 15.

