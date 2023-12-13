Gangster Jassa Happowal injured in firing while trying to flee from police custody in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla

Mohali, December 13
Gangster Jassa Happowal was injured in police firing while trying to flee from police custody in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla.
He was arrested recently and was involved in six murder cases and other heinous crimes.
The Hoshiarpur resident, an undertrial, was brought handcuffed to Peermuchalla to recover a hidden pistol used in an earlier crime. A pistol and five live cartridges have been recovered from the spot.
He had committed six murders since February 2021 and three in October this year, said Sandeep Goel, AIG, AGTF.
He was an operative of foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Mohanwalia.
Happowal was also allegedly involved in the sensational double-murder of a woman and daughter at Bhojowal village in Jalandhar (rural) in October. Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, had earlier nabbed him on November 30.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...