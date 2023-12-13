Gangster Jassa Happowal injured in firing while trying to flee from police custody in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 13

Gangster Jassa Happowal was injured in police firing while trying to flee from police custody in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla.

He was arrested recently and was involved in six murder cases and other heinous crimes.

The Hoshiarpur resident, an undertrial, was brought handcuffed to Peermuchalla to recover a hidden pistol used in an earlier crime. A pistol and five live cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

He had committed six murders since February 2021 and three in October this year, said Sandeep Goel, AIG, AGTF.

He was an operative of foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Mohanwalia.

Happowal was also allegedly involved in the sensational double-murder of a woman and daughter at Bhojowal village in Jalandhar (rural) in October. Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, had earlier nabbed him on November 30.

