 Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s co-accused in 2011 assault case walks free : The Tribune India

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s co-accused in 2011 assault case walks free

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s co-accused in 2011 assault case walks free

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 20

A local court has acquitted a co-accused in an assault case registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2011.

While the case against Bishnoi is still pending, the co-accused, Jasdeep Singh Sandhu, a resident of Amritsar, was acquitted after the complainant and other witness failed to identify him.

The case was registered against Bishnoi and other accused on a complaint of Harpreet Singh Grewal, former chairman of Haryana Students’ Association. Grewal had alleged that Bishnoi, then president of SOPU, along with four-five persons, came to his house around in Sector 40 around 8:45 pm on June 29, 2011. All of them had their faces covered and attacked him and his friends. Bishnoi was armed with a pistol and his accomplices were carrying swords, the complainant alleged. One of the accused hit him with a sword and he was injured. His friends Sikander and Manjinder were also attacked with swords.

After assaulting them, the accused left while threatening to kill them.

Grewal said earlier in the day, Bishnoi had some altercation with some members of PUSU in DAV College, Sector 10. At that time, he was sitting with the PUSU members, which did not go down well with Bishnoi.

On his complaint, a case was registered against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 452, 323, 325 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and arrested them.

After investigation, the police presented a challan against the accused. Finding prima facie case, Jasdeep Singh Sandhu was charge-sheeted under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the IPC and to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel of Jasdeep argued that the main witness, the complainant, had turned hostile due to which the allegations against the accused remained unproved on record.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted him.

The court said Bishnoi and Inderjeet Singh were not appearing in the case through production warrants since their custody was required by police officials of various states due to which the trial of the case was being delayed. As such it was ordered to separate the challan against Bishnoi and Inderjeet from other accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

4
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

5
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

6
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

7
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

9
Punjab

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM’s security breach

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesters pitch tents at Sohana chowk

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Doaba hit by operation against Amritpal Singh, aides

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’