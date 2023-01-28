Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide arrested in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) today arrested a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered a .30 caliber China-made pistol along with six live cartridges from his possession, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The suspect has been identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna district. He was in touch with Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar for the past 13-14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at their behest. He has a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act, etc, registered against him in the state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following reliable inputs, the AGTF, headed by ADGP Promod Ban, sent a police team, led by DSP Rajan Parminder and DSP Deepika Singh, under the supervision of AGTF AIG Sandeep Goel, and arrested Ravi Rajgarh from Sector 79 in Mohali while he was driving a luxury car.

Preliminary probe revealed that he was providing hideouts, logistic support, arms and vehicles to members of the Bishnoi gang, he said, adding that the suspect also facilitated associates of the Bishnoi gang to procure passports on fake particulars to flee abroad.

The DGP said an interrogation of the suspect and a detailed probe in the case would further help in unearthing criminal activities planned by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang in Punjab and adjoining states.

Ravi Rajgarh was arrested in a criminal case registered against him at the State Crime Branch police station at Mohali on June 20 last year. He was also wanted in an arms case registered at Doraha in April last year.