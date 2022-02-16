Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 15

Garbage dumped in front of a housing society in Sector 50-D here has become a nuisance for residents.

Construction waste and garbage have been piled up over a vast stretch of land, which otherwise comprises trees and vegetation.

Locals say the area stretches to nearly three acres and the landfill raises a stink, which makes it unbearable for them to stay in their houses.

A visit to the site shows the open green area covered with debris and waste segregators packing up garbage in gunny sacks. Stray dogs and cattle can be seen sifting food from the trash thrown around.

A local resident said: “I have been living here for about 15 years now. This problem surfaced around five or six years ago. We can’t even stand in the balcony of our house. The stink emanating from the garbage makes it hard for us to breathe. The situation gets worse during rain.”

Nitin Vohra, who lives in a society right next to the dumping site, said: “The waste stinks. Sometimes, it is set on fire and the toxic fumes make it impossible for us to breathe clean air. This has been a major problem we all are grappling with for quite some time now. It doesn’t happen in any other sector of the city.”

The dumping site has also adversely affected the business of a Vita booth owner whose shop is just across the road opposite the site.

“I have been running this booth for the past 15 years now. The area stinks so much that people pinch their nose every time they come to my shop. No one wants to stand here. This area, which is spread across nearly three acres, has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies. It has affected my business,” said Kesar Singh.

Will be cleaned by February 22, says Councillor

Rajinder Sharma, area councillor, said he had already addressed the matter to the authorities concerned and they told him that the place would be cleaned up by February 22. “I have discussed the issue with the SDO and I have been assured that this area will be cleaned up by February 22,” he said.

Malba to be removed today, says Ojha

“Malba/debris will be removed on Wednesday. A police complaint will be filed and a board displaying prohibition of malba disposable will also be fixed,” said UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha.

MC, Admn point fingers at each other

While the MC says the said land does not belong to them, the UT Administration maintains that the issue should be addressed by the MC Commissioner. When contacted through DPR of the UT Administration, Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, UT, responded: “This has to be addressed either by MC Commissioner, who is doing/allowing this activity, or the Chief Engineer, who is supposed to maintain these lands.” MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “This land does not belong to the MC. I have checked and this land belongs to the UT Administration.”

#Chandigarh #garbage dump