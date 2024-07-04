Garbage mess: Mohali MC hires private firm

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

The Municipal Corporation has hired a private firm for three months for garbage disposal in the city.

According to the arrangement, the sanitation staff would collect wet and dry waste and take it to the RMC points, where the private firm would take over its reprocessing. For the time being, garbage from GMADA areas would come to existing RMCs and would be reprocessed by the same firm; however, the development authority would pay for it until their own RMCs were ready in a month or two. GMADA and MC would pay for the firm’s services.

Official said the fresh tenders would be called after the completion of three months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali