Garment shop gutted in Kurali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

A three-storey garment showroom in the main market of Kurali city was gutted on Tuesday morning.

The shop owner, Rajesh Kumar, said he got a phone call around 5:30 am that smoke was emanating from his shop. When he went there and opened it shutters, he saw heavy smoke and readymade garments being burnt.

Passersby tried to inform fire officials but as their phones were not reachable, they tried to douse the flames themselves. The police also reached the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the first fire tender arrived at the spot around 7 am, but it was too late by then. Fire officials said fire tenders from Kharar, Morinda, Ropar and Mohali were rushed to the spot. It took as many as 16 fire tenders over two hours to control the fire.

Rajesh Kumar said the entire stock in the shop was destroyed. Fire officials said the exact cause of the fire could not be known.