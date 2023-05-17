Gatka included in National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Traditional demonstration sport of gatka got the nod of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for inclusion in the 37th National Games-2023 scheduled to be held in Goa in October later this year.

During this national event, the IOA, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, would organise competitions for a total of 43 disciplines, including demonstration sport gatka, pencak silat, sqay and others.

Harjeet Singh Grewal, president, National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), expressed his gratitude to the IOA President and Rajya Sabha member, PT Usha, as well as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Chairman, Amitabh Sharma, and other members for including gatka in the national games for the first time.

“We have long yearned for due recognition to this game by the IOA. Recently, a high-level meeting was held with the IOA and the GTCC office-bearers in New Delhi to acknowledge this game and include it in the upcoming national games,” said Grewal.