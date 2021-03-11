GBP Group faces 4 fresh cheating cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Four fresh cases of cheating were registered against Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd today.

In a complaint to the police, a resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, alleged that Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Goyal and others of Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd, Sector 34, duped her of Rs. 80-90 lakh in connection with the sale of plots in the GBP Group.

Zirakpur resident Dev Bhushan Gupta alleged that Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, Directors of Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd, and Neeraj Gupta, managing partner of G&G Builders, cheated around 2,500 people, who had invested nearly Rs. 1,500 crore in various projects. Two separate cases under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Sangrur residents Sanjay Verma and others alleged that Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta and others, directors of Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd, cheated him of Rs. 2 crore on the pretext of providing a commercial site. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In yet another complaint, a Sector 47 resident alleged that Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd Sector 34, through its directors Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta, Ajay Kumar and Vivek Arora, defrauded her of Rs. 47,47,600. A case under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.