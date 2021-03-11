Gender test: Three held in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 12

A joint team of health officials from Karnal and Ambala districts conducted a raid and arrested three men in connection with a sex determination test racket on Wednesday evening.

The suspects were identified as Jagga Singh of Chandigarh, Ramesh Kumar of Kurukshetra and Rakesh Kumar of Ambala Cantonment. Their accomplice Ashwini, however, managed to escape.

The three suspects were produced in a court today, which sent them to judicial custody.

Acting on a tip-off, Karnal health officials sent a woman as a decoy and the deal was struck with tout Jagga for Rs 50,000. The tout asked the decoy to reach the Ambala Cantonment bus sand. While a sum of Rs 2,000 was transferred online in advance, Jagga was given Rs 48,000 on the spot.

The tout took the woman and a social worker to an ultrasound centre in Ambala Cantonment.

At the last moment, the doctor refused to conduct the ultrasound while claiming that the machine was not working. The decoy and the touts came out and after getting the signal, the tout and his two accomplices were arrested.

While Rs 18,000 were recovered from Jagga, Rs 1,000 were recovered from Rakesh. Ashwini managed to escape with Rs 28,500. Three mobiles and a car were also recovered from their possession.

During a checking, officials observed that some ultrasound tests were conducted earlier in the day. An official said it seemed that the tout and his accomplices grew suspicious following which the test was not conducted.

A case has been registered under Sections of 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 4 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

Dr Balwinder Kaur, Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer, PCPNDT, Ambala, said, “Jagga is the main tout, who brings customers from different locations. The three persons, who were arrested, have made some disclosures and accepted that they were involved in a sex determination test racket.”

4 MTP kits found in scooter parked in Panchkula



Panchkula: In a significant achievement, a team of health and police officials recovered four medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits from a black Activa parked near Yavnika Garden in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said the kits were recovered following a tip-off. The scooter belonged to a woman. The source of acquisition of these MTP kits used for inducing abortion was being investigated, she added. A case has been registered by the District Drug Controller under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and Rules. Parveen Kumar, Drug Control Officer, said the woman had been served a notice to explain from where she had acquired the MTP kits. TNS