Genomic quiz held at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Paediatric hematology oncology unit, in collaboration with the genetics and metabolic unit and allergy immunology unit, celebrated World DNA Day at the PGI yesterday by conducting a genomic quiz, GQ2023, for research students.

A total of 23 teams with 69 participants (PhD scholars and research students) had given entries and the top five teams were selected through a screening round on April 17.

The chief guest faculty was Prof Radhika Srinivasan, Head, Department of Gynaecological Pathology and Cytology, PGI. She inspired and motivated students with her experiences in genomics.

The quiz was won by the team comprising Neha, Diksha and Aarti Kumari from the Department of Translational and Regenerative Medicine, followed by the teams of Meenakshi, Pankaj, Sandeep; and Rozy, Sharun and Parminder respectively.

The PGI Director, Prof Vivek Lal, gave away the prizes to the winning and finalist teams.